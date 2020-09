Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India plunged over 13 percent on Wednesday after the late-stage studies of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate were put on temporary hold due to a suspected serious adverse reaction in a participant in the United Kingdom. In a statement issued Tuesday evening, the company said its standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data.

The company is now investigating if a report of a patient with a serious side effect is linked to the shot.

An AstraZeneca spokesperson said that the pause in vaccinations covers studies in the US and other countries. Late last month, AstraZeneca began recruiting 30,000 people in the US for its largest study of the vaccine. It also is testing the vaccine, developed by Oxford University, in thousands of people in Britain, and in smaller studies in Brazil and South Africa.

The stock tanked as much as 13.40 percent to an intraday low of Rs 3,650.00 on the BSE. At 11:15 am, the shares were trading 4.74 percent lower at Rs 4,015.00 apiece.