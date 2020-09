The share price of AstraZeneca Pharma India surged 13 percent on Monday after its parent company said that it has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine. The stock rose as much as 13 percent to Rs 4,546 per share.

The late-stage trials of the experimental vaccine, developed with researchers from the University of Oxford, were suspended after an illness in a study subject in Britain, casting doubts on an early rollout. It added that safety reviewers had recommended to Britain's Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) that it was safe to resume the British trials.

The patient involved in the study had been reportedly suffering from neurological symptoms associated with a rare spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis. AstraZeneca, based in Cambridge, said it could not disclose further medical information.

"The Company will continue to work with health authorities across the world and be guided as to when other clinical trials can resume to provide the vaccine broadly, equitably and at no profit during this pandemic," AstraZeneca said.

The Serum Institute of India said it would restart its trials once it had permission from the Drugs Controller General of India.