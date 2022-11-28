AstraZeneca gets Government nod to import and market chronic kidney ailment drug

Dapagliflozin in 10 mg strength is used for the treatment of chronic kidney disease in adult patients.

AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. has received approval from the government for the import of dapagliflozin, which is used for the treatment of chronic kidney ailments and for lowering blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes.

The pharma major on Friday received an Import and Market permission in Form CT-20 from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Directorate General of Health Services, for dapagliflozin in 10 mg strength (Forxiga).

The drug is used for the treatment of chronic kidney disease up to eGFR of greater than or equal to 25ml/min/1.73m2 in adult patients. Dapagliflozin is also used to control blood sugar and avoid long-term complications.

Form CT-20 approval is mandated by the apex drug regulator in the country to import pharmaceutical formulations manufactured by an overseas manufacturer for sale in India.

The approval paves way for the launch of dapagliflozin (Forxiga tablets of 10 mg) in India for the specified additional or expanded indication, subject to the receipt of related statutory approval.

AstraZeneca Pharma India's net profit rose twofold to Rs 32.56 crore in the September quarter. Its revenue from operations rose by 19 percent to Rs 236.12 crore.