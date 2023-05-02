Astra Microwave launches QIP to raise Rs 225 crore at substantial discount, shares advance

The company is offering around 8.33 million shares to qualified institutional players, which will lead to a stake dilution of around 9.62 percent.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd. on Tuesday launched a QIP issue to raise up to Rs 225 crore.

The company, which develops and manufactures sub-systems for RF and microwave systems used in defence, space, meteorology, and telecommunication industries, on Friday launched the qualified institutional placement issue at an indicative price of Rs 270 per share.

The issue price is around a 12.3 percent discount from the last closing price of Rs 307.70 per share on Friday.

The company is offering around 8.33 million shares to qualified institutional players, which will lead to a stake dilution of around 9.62 percent. As of March 2023, promoters hold around a 7.17 percent equity stake in the company while public shareholders own a 92.83 percent stake in the firm.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5 percent on the floor price to the bidders.

The board of the company will meet on May 4 to consider and approve the issue price, including any discount, of the equity shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers.

Astra Microwave will use funds for working capital loan repayment and General Corporate purposes.

Astra Microwave reported a net profit of Rs 30.27 crore for the December quarter. Its net sales were Rs 218.87 crore in the quarter. Operating margins were at 24.91 percent while net profit margins were at 13.83 percent.

Astra Microwave shares are trading 1.40 percent higher at Rs 312.30.