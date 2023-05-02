Breaking News
Govt considers HZL's plan to buy Vedanta's zinc assets a closed chapter
Astra Microwave launches QIP to raise Rs 225 crore at substantial discount, shares advance
By CNBCTV18.com May 2, 2023 1:02:41 PM IST (Published)

The company is offering around 8.33 million shares to qualified institutional players, which will lead to a stake dilution of around 9.62 percent.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd. on Tuesday launched a QIP issue to raise up to Rs 225 crore.

The company, which develops and manufactures sub-systems for RF and microwave systems used in defence, space, meteorology, and telecommunication industries, on Friday launched the qualified institutional placement issue at an indicative price of Rs 270 per share.


The issue price is around a 12.3 percent discount from the last closing price of Rs 307.70 per share on Friday.

