Healthcare
Aster DM Healthcare shares touch 52-week high on agreement with Abu Dhabi-based firm
Updated : January 01, 2020 11:42 AM IST
The company entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100 percent stake in Abu Dhabi-based Wahat Al Aman Home Healthcare LLC.
The cost of acquisition is estimated to be AED 105 million.
The acquisition shall result in enhancing Aster DM Healthcare’s presence in the Abu Dhabi market.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more