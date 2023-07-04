Aster DM Healthcare Share Price: Biggest single-day surge on record takes stock to all-time high

HSBC expects the company’s strong revenue growth to continue going ahead, with margins of new hospitals to impact Aster DM Healthcare’s overall margins.

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. ended 16 percent higher on Tuesday, marking the biggest single-day gain on record since the company listed in 2018. The stock also reached an all-time high on Tuesday.

Live TV

Loading...

Brokerage firm HSBC maintained a buy rating on the stock and also raised its price target on the stock to Rs 330 from Rs 265 earlier. Today's surge has also taken the stock beyond HSBC's price target as well.