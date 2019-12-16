#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
Here's why ICICI Direct Research sees 36% upside in this pharma stock

Updated : December 16, 2019 12:02 PM IST

So far this year, Aster DM Healthcare has been mildly positive by 0.68 percent and the one-year return on the stock is 3.5 percent.
At 9.29 am, Aster DM Healthcare ltd's share price quoted at Rs 156, up 2.33 percent on NSE.
Aster DM Healthcare's Q2 revenue from operations recorded an increase of 14 percent reaching Rs 2,087 crore.
