Aster DM Healthcare to collaborate on professional medical training in Iraq

Aster DM Healthcare has also signed an MoU with Faruk Investment Group to explore potential collaboration opportunities to expand Aster Pharmacy’s services to Iraq.

Integrated healthcare services provider Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. on Wednesday announced that it has bagged a contract with Iraq-based Faruk Medical City for providing training and academic support to medical and paramedical staff.

Aster DM Healthcare and Faruk Medical City, which is Iraq’s leading healthcare service provider, will collaborate on capability development and academic as well as professional training programs for clinical staff and healthcare professionals.

Faruk Medical City is part of Iraq’s leading investment group Faruk Investment Group.

The two groups would also explore opportunities for the distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and wellness products in Iraq.

Under the collaboration for capacity building, Aster DM Healthcare and Faruk Medical City will jointly provide training and academic support to the medical and paramedical staff of Faruk Medical City hospital.

Doctors from Aster DM Healthcare will visit Faruk Medical City’s facilities to consult and provide surgical services that are not locally available and for which patients have to travel overseas.

Aster will also play an advisory role in guiding Faruk Medical City to apply for international accreditation.

Aster is the largest integrated healthcare service provider in the Gulf countries and India. It operates 30 hospitals, 121 clinics, over 459 pharmacies, and 19 labs in seven countries, including India.