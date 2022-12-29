Homemarket newsstocks news

Aster DM Healthcare acquires 50-bed hospital in Andhra Pradesh for Rs 1.6 crore

Dec 29, 2022

Aster DM Healthcare will complete the acquisition by January 31, 2023.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. has purchased a 100 percent stake in Andhra Pradesh-based Adiran IB Healthcare Private Ltd. through its subsidiary Dr Ramesh Cardiac and Multispeciality Hospital Private Ltd (DRCMH).

The acquisition will be done for a total consideration of Rs 1.6 crore.


Adiran IB Healthcare operates a hospital with a capacity of 50 beds in Vijayawada city of Andhra Pradesh. The acquisition comes as part of Aster DM Healthcare’s expansion plan of its healthcare services. Adiran IB Healthcare’s turnover for the past three financial years has been Rs 9.66 crore, Rs 8.62 crore and Rs 2.31 crore.

Aster DM Healthcare will complete the acquisition by January 31, 2023.

The integrated healthcare services provider earlier this month signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iraq-based Faruk Medical City for providing training and academic support to medical and paramedical staff. Faruk Medical City is the leading healthcare service provider in Iraq.

Aster operates 30 hospitals, 121 clinics, over 459 pharmacies and 19 labs in seven countries, including India.

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare ended 1 percent higher at Rs 232.05.

