Astec Lifesciences shares drop most in nearly three years after earnings miss

PAT drops 97% percent and revenue declines 32% to Rs 117.18 crore.
Agrochemicals and pharmaceutical intermediates manufacturer Astec Lifesciences Ltd. shares tanked more than 13 percent in trade on Tuesday after the company reported a 32 percent decline in revenue from operations from the December quarter.
Operating profit fell over 70 percent during the quarter while EBITDA margin narrowed by 1,440 basis points from last year.
Even when compared to the September quarter, the company's revenue declined 41 percent while the net profit during the September quarter stood at Rs 18.3 crore.
Astec Lifesciences Ltd manufactures a wide range of agrochemicals and pharmaceutical intermediates. The company produces a range of fungicides, insecticides, herbicides and intermediates for its global customers.
Godrej Agrovet is the promoter entity of Astec Lifesciences and owns a 64.7 percent stake in the company.