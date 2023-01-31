Astec Lifesciences shares drop most in nearly three years after earnings miss

PAT drops 97% percent and revenue declines 32% to Rs 117.18 crore.

Agrochemicals and pharmaceutical intermediates manufacturer Astec Lifesciences Ltd. shares tanked more than 13 percent in trade on Tuesday after the company reported a 32 percent decline in revenue from operations from the December quarter.

The company also lost nearly all of its bottomline during the quarter, slipping down to Rs 84 lakh from Rs 24.7 crore during the same period last year.

Operating profit fell over 70 percent during the quarter while EBITDA margin narrowed by 1,440 basis points from last year.

Even when compared to the September quarter, the company's revenue declined 41 percent while the net profit during the September quarter stood at Rs 18.3 crore.

Astec Lifesciences Ltd manufactures a wide range of agrochemicals and pharmaceutical intermediates. The company produces a range of fungicides, insecticides, herbicides and intermediates for its global customers.

Godrej Agrovet is the promoter entity of Astec Lifesciences and owns a 64.7 percent stake in the company.

Shares of Astec Lifesciences are trading 11.5 percent lower at Rs 1,347.1. This is the biggest single-day drop that the stock has seen in the last three years. Shares are also down for the fourth straight day and have declined 20 percent in the last four session.