Asian stocks, US futures fall on Ukraine tension, rate hike concerns

Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday amid concerns over the situation in Ukraine and tighter monetary policy globally.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 1.2 percent, tumbling to its lowest in a month. Japan's Nikkei fell 2 percent to its lowest level since August. There was a sharp fall around the region.

Hong Kong declined 1.64 percent and Korea's KOSPI fell 1.67 percent. The Australian benchmark fell 2.73 percent to hit an eight-month low, hurt by a high inflation print Tuesday morning that stoked fears of approaching rate hikes Down Under.

Asian markets were being dragged lower by concerns about faster US rate hikes, mounting tensions over Ukraine, rising inflation and higher oil prices, Reuters quoted as saying Carlos Casanova, senior economist at UBP.

Also Read:

NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets.

However, Russia denounced the development as Western "hysteria" in response to its build-up of troops on the Ukraine border.

"But on the upside, valuations are becoming more attractive and earnings growth are still robust for some sectors. So I think we will see a tug of war in the market for this week," Casanova said.

US futures also fell in Asian hours, Nasdaq futures shed 1.2 percent and S&P500 futures lost 0.95 percent, after US stock markets had recovered strongly late in the session to close higher, recouping steep losses made early in the day, as bargain-seeking investors snapped up shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.29 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.28 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.63 percent.

Keeping traders on their toes, the Federal Reserve will begin its two-day meeting later on Tuesday, with investors starting to speculate that there is a small possibility that they will announce a surprise rate hike.

Investors are also anxiously looking out for any hints about the timing and pace of rate hikes expected later this year. Money markets are priced for a first rate hike in March, with three more quarter-point increases by year-end.

However, US benchmark Treasuries were sitting out some of the speculation. Yields on benchmark 10 year notes were at 1.76 percent, steady on the day, having finished a choppy day of trading Monday near where they started.

Singapore's central bank also tightened monetary policy on Tuesday in an out-of-cycle move.

Market nerves sent the dollar higher against most peers. The dollar index was at 95.922, hovering near a two-week high, having gained 0.29 percent overnight.

The Aussie dollar gained briefly after the high inflation print, but failed to hold on to its gains and the risk friendly currency was still hovering near the one-month low hit the day before.

Oil prices were also elevated, further worrying stock investors. US crude rose 0.5 percent to $83.73 per barrel and Brent crude was at $86.83, up 0.65 percent.

Gold held on to its recent gains as investors sought safety. The spot price was at $1,841 an ounce, flat on the day but near last week's two-month high of $1,847.7.

-With agency inputs