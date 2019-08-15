Asian stocks slide as bond markets send recession warning
Updated : August 15, 2019 06:35 AM IST
Yields on 10-year US Treasury notes fell below the two-year yield, intra-day, for the first time since 2007, in what is known as a yield curve inversion and widely seen by investors as a sign that a recession is coming.
Asia shares sank at the open with Japan's Nikkei average tumbling 2.0 percent and Australian stocks falling 1.9 percent.
Major currencies were relatively calm, with the dollar index rising 0.2 percent and the euro adding a marginal 0.1 percent to $1.1144.
