Asian stocks mixed, Europe markets to open mixed ahead of US midterms

At the last hour, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.3 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.4 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.9 percent.
Asian shares traded mixed in the noon, after extending gains in the early hours, on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of the US inflation data and mid-term elections. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan was flat at the last count.
Indian stock market is shut on Tuesday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.
European markets are set to open mixed on Tuesday as investors globally focus on US midterm elections. FTSE futures ended 0.5 percent lower on Monday. Germany's DAX and Italy's FTSE MIB are expected to open higher, while France's CAC is likely to remain unchanged from its previous close.
"The thing to watch ... will be the US midterms today and the CPI data," said Redmond Wong, Saxo Markets' market strategist for Greater China, in a note on Tuesday. "Markets are expecting the gridlock situation of a divided Congress and moderation in the US CPI. Both are helping the risk-on sentiments."
Wall Street ended sharply higher Monday as investors focused on Tuesday's midterm elections that will determine control of Congress, while shares of Meta Platforms jumped on a report of job cuts at the Facebook parent.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3 percent, the S&P 500 gained almost one percent and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.8 percent.
