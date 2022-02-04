Asian stocks mixed amid Wall Street rout after $250 billion Meta wipeout

Asian share markets were mixed on Friday after the routs in the Wall Street led by Facebook owner Meta's stock. Concerns over monetary tightening further contributed to the market volatility. Amazon's strong earnings helped contain the fall in technology shares to some extent.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.027 percent to 27,233.83, while South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.89 percent to 2,732.75 at 8:49 am.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index jumped 2.6 percent to 24,414.66, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.16 percent to 7,066.60. Chinese markets remained closed on Friday for Lunar New Year holiday.

As the central banks are tightening monetary policy, stock markets across the globe have been witnessing a high level of volatility.

The Bank of England raised interest rates to 0.5 percent on Thursday and nearly half of its policymakers wanted a bigger increase to contain rampant price pressures, as the central bank warned inflation will soon top 7 percent.

The US stock markets tumbled on Thursday, led by a historic fall of Facebook stock, ending a four-day winning streak for the market.

The wipeout in Meta Platforms, Facebook's owner, erased over $230 billion in market value, the biggest one-day loss in history for a US company.

A weak revenue outlook for Meta dragged the stocks of other social media companies including Twitter and Snap lower too.

Wall Street indices fell heavily on Thursday - S&P 500 lost 111.94 points, or 2.4 percent, to 4,477,44, while Dow Jones was down 518.17 points, or 1.5 percent, to 35,111.16.