Asian stocks hobbled by fading expectations for aggressive Fed rate cut

Updated : July 09, 2019 06:51 AM IST

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.1 percent in early trade, after falling 0.6 percent the previous day. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 percent thanks in part to the yen's retreat against the dollar.
Money market futures are still fully pricing in a 25 basis point cut at the Fed's next policy meeting on July 30-31, but have almost priced out a larger 50 basis point reduction.
The dollar changed hands at 108.75 yen, having risen up to 108.81 yen in the previous session, its highest in more than a month.
TCS Q1 results today: Here's what to expect

These are the Q1FY20 earnings forecast by analysts on sectors ranging from automobiles to oil and gas

Five reasons why Sensex, Nifty saw the biggest 1-day fall of 2019

