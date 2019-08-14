Moneycontrol Pro#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Bonds

Asian stocks bounce, safe havens retreat as Trump delays China tariff

Updated : August 14, 2019 06:46 AM IST

Australian stocks gained 0.4 percent, South Korea's KOSPI advanced 1.2 percent and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8 percent.
In currencies, the safe-haven yen pulled back sharply amid the ebb in risk aversion. The Japanese currency is often sought in times of market turmoil and political tensions.
The 10-year US Treasury note last yielded 1.691 percent after climbing 6 basis points overnight, knocked away from a three-year low of 1.595 percent plumbed a week ago.
Asian stocks bounce, safe havens retreat as Trump delays China tariff
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Government issues guidelines for Rs 1-lakh crore partial guarantee scheme for NBFCs/HFCs

Government issues guidelines for Rs 1-lakh crore partial guarantee scheme for NBFCs/HFCs

Leased 6 lakh square feet in Q1, says Embassy Office Parks REIT's Mike Holland

Leased 6 lakh square feet in Q1, says Embassy Office Parks REIT's Mike Holland

Here's why JM Financial sees 63% upside potential in this smallcap FMCG stock

Here's why JM Financial sees 63% upside potential in this smallcap FMCG stock

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV