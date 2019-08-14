Asian stocks bounce, safe havens retreat as Trump delays China tariff
Updated : August 14, 2019 06:46 AM IST
Australian stocks gained 0.4 percent, South Korea's KOSPI advanced 1.2 percent and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8 percent.
In currencies, the safe-haven yen pulled back sharply amid the ebb in risk aversion. The Japanese currency is often sought in times of market turmoil and political tensions.
The 10-year US Treasury note last yielded 1.691 percent after climbing 6 basis points overnight, knocked away from a three-year low of 1.595 percent plumbed a week ago.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more