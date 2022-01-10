Asian stock markets subdued ahead of US inflation data

Asian shares were flat on Monday as investors wait for US inflation data and await an expected rate hike from the Federal Reserve, lifting bond yields and punishing tech stocks.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was near flat, while South Korea lost 0.7 percent. Japan's Nikkei held steady for now, after falling 1.0 percent last week.

The explosion in coronavirus cases globally also threatens to crimp consumer spending and growth just as the Fed is considering turning off the liquidity spigots, tough timing for markets addicted to endless cheap money.

Early market action was thus cautious with S&P 500 futures off 0.2 percent and Nasdaq futures 0.1 percent.

Also Read:

Analysts fear the US consumer price report on Wednesday will show core inflation climbing to its highest in decades at 5.4 percent and usher in a rate rise as soon as March.

While the December payrolls number did miss forecasts, the drop in the jobless rate to just 3.9 percent and strength in wages suggested the economy was running short of workers.

"It was consistent with the Fed's evolving view that the labour market is getting close to or is already at maximum employment with wage pressures building," Reuters quoted analysts at NatWest Markets as saying.

"This should add to speculation about a March hike, and we have pulled our expectation for the Fed's lift-off to occur in March instead of June."

A raft of Fed officials will be out to offer their latest thinking this week, including Chair Jerome Powell and Governor Lael Brainard who face confirmation hearings.

Markets quickly shifted to reflect the risks with futures implying a greater than 70 percent chance of a rise to 0.25 percent in March and at least two more hikes by year end.

Technology and growth stocks tumbled as investors switched to banks and energy firms, while bonds took a beating.

Yields on 10-year US Treasury notes were near highs last seen in early 2020 at 1.765 percent, having shot up 25 basis points last week in their biggest move since late 2019. The next chart target is the 1.95/1.97 percent area.

The Fed's hawkish shift has tended to benefit the US dollar, though it ran into profit taking on Friday after the payrolls report failed to meet the market's lofty expectations.

The dollar index was flat at 95.764, after falling 0.5 percent on Friday, but has support at 95.568.

The euro bounced to $1.1354, leaving it near the top of the recent $1.1184/1.1382 trading range. The Japanese yen got a break from its recent bear run to stand at 115.64, as the dollar faded from last week's 116.34 peak.

In commodity markets, gold was a shade firmer at $1,795 an ounce but short of its January top at $1,831.

Oil prices eased in early trade, having climbed 5 percent last week helped in part by supply disruptions from the unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya.

Brent fell 28 cents to $81.47 a barrel, while US crude lost 36 cents to $78.54.

-With agency inputs