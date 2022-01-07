Asian stock markets rally as investors await US jobs data

The Asian stock markets gained on Friday snapping two days of losses. Ahead of the US jobs data due later in the day and expected US interest rate hikes, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent, boosted by a 1.2 percent gain in the Australian benchmark where bank stocks were to the fore. Japan's Nikkei gave up early gains to slip 0.66 percent.

MSCI's Asian benchmark, which gives significant weight to several large tech names, is off 1.1 percent this week, though tech stocks did manage to rally on Friday, notably South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Samsung stock rose 1.4 percent after the company reported its best quarterly operating profit in four years.

Also Read:

Nasdaq futures rose as much as 0.5 percent in earlier Asian trading before giving up some gains to trade 0.25 percent higher, and S&P 500 e-mini stock futures advanced 0.17 percent.

A key market driver this week has been the rise in US yields following the publishing of the Federal Reserve's December minutes, Reuters quoted as saying Kerry Craig global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

The minutes, published Wednesday, had shown that a tight jobs market and unrelenting inflation could force the US central bank to raise rates more aggressively this year.

"Though we saw yields come off a little at the end of the session, share futures tick up, and now we're seeing that at the Asia open too," said Craig.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was last at 1.7211% having reached 1.7530 percent overnight, its highest since April 2021, up sharply from its 2021 close of 1.5118 percent.

The two-year yield, which is closely linked to inflation expectations, was at 0.8656 percent just off the overnight high of 0.886 percent.

JPMorgan's Craig said investors were waiting for US non-farm payroll data due later on Friday, and inflation data due next week, to see whether they would reinforce or undermine the case for faster rate hikes in the US.

The higher yields have hurt tech shares this week as investors rotated into shares of companies that do well in a higher-rate environment, like banks.

Overnight, US shares had slipped slightly along with the rising yields, but losses were more muted compared to the sharper falls earlier in the week.

In currency markets, higher yields meant the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, has risen 0.63 percent this week.

On Friday, the greenback held its gains against most majors while advancing 0.1 percent on the yen which was at 115.94 per dollar, in sight of Tuesday's five-year high of 116.34.

Oil prices rallied, which some analysts linked to news that Russian paratroopers had arrived to quell unrest in Kazakhstan, though production in the OPEC+ producer country remains largely unaffected so far.

Brent crude futures rose 0.6 percent to $82.48 a barrel, and US crude rose 0.6 percent to $79.96.

Spot gold rose 0.15 percent at $1,791.85 an ounce after touching a two-week low of $1,788.25 on Thursday, as rising US Treasury yields hurt demand for the non-interest bearing metal.

-With agency inputs