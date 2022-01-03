0

Asian stock markets mixed after Wall Street ends 2021 with big gain

By AP | IST (Published)
Asian stock markets were mixed Monday on 2022s first trading day after Wall Street ended last year with a double-digit gain.
Hong Kong retreated while Seoul gained. Markets in Japan, China and Australia were closed.
Wall Streets benchmark S&P 500 index slipped on Friday amid lingering worries about the coronaviruss omicron variant but ended 2021 with an annual gain of 26.9%.
It remains to be seen to what extent the optimism of the New Year will be reflected in financial markets, said Venkateswaran Levanya of Mizuho Bank in a report.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.3% to 23,332.13 while Seouls Kospi rose 0.3% to 2,987.29.
Singapore, Jakarta and Malaysia advanced. Thai markets were closed.
Also Monday, Singapores government announced its economy grew by 7.2% last year, rebounding from the previous years 5.4% contraction.
On Friday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% to 4,766.18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.2% to 36,338.30. The Nasdaq fell 0.6% to 15,644.97.
In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 40 cents to $75.61 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $1.78 on Friday to $75.21. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, gained 35 cents to $78.13 per barrel in London. It lost $1.75 the previous session to $77.78 per barrel.
The dollar advanced to 115.28 yen from Fridays 115.09 yen. The euro declined to $1.1344 from $1.1383.
