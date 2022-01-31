Asian stock markets begin week on positive note

The Asian stock markets began the week on a psotive note on Monday, with Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng rising over 1 percent. Markets in mainland China, South Korea and Taiwan were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. Hong Kong and Southeast Asia were due to close later in the week.

Even as benchmarks in Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced, Sydney declined. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 2.4 percent on Friday, breaking a three-week losing streak and giving major indices their biggest gains this year.

Investors have been rattled by the Federal Reserve's decision to try to cool inflation by accelerating plans to raise interest rates and wind down bond purchases and other stimulus that is boosting stock prices.

Prospects of rising rates and shrinking global liquidity compressed within a much shorter time-frame brings with it appreciable risks of unsettling markets, Associated Press quoted as saying Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank said in a report.

Also Read:

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1 percent to 26,981.89 after the government reported December retail sales fell 1 percent from the previous month's 2 1/2-year high. That was driven by a 4 percent fall in food purchases. The Hang Seng gained 1.1 percent to 23,814.70 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.2 percent to 6,973.60. New Zealand and Singapore gained while Jakarta retreated.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose to 4,431.85 for its biggest gain since June 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.7 percent to 34,725.47. The Nasdaq composite jumped 3.1 percent to 13,770.57.

In energy markets, benchmark US crude gained $1.09 to $87.91 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 21 cents on Friday to $86.82. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, added $1.04 to $89.56 per barrel in London. It advanced 69 cents the previous session to $90.03.

The dollar gained to 115.53 yen from Friday's 115.23 yen. The euro rose to $1.1159 from $1.1146.

-With agency inputs