Asian shares, US futures fall as Hong Kong issue clouds US-China trade talks
Updated : November 21, 2019 06:56 AM IST
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.16 percent while Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.25 percent.
US S&P500 futures dropped 0.2 percent in early Asian trade, a day after MSCI's broadest gauge of world stocks fell 0.4 percent.
