Asian shares track modest global gains, sterling lower
Updated : October 25, 2019 08:30 AM IST
Asian shares inched up on Friday, tracking small gains in world markets as positive earnings offset economic growth concerns, while sterling weakened as the prospect of a UK election added fresh uncertainty to Brexit dramas.
Australian shares added 0.66 percent and Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.15 percent.
The S&P 500 also rose, gaining 0.19 percent on the day, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.11 percent lower at 26,805.53, weighed down by 3M after the company cut its full-year earnings forecast.
