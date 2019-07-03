#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Asian shares subdued as trade enthusiasm ebbs

Updated : July 03, 2019 06:51 AM IST

Global growth concerns also weighed on investor confidence, with South Korea the latest trade-reliant economy to cut its economic growth and export targets, a day after weaker factory readings worldwide.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat, while Japan's Nikkei was down 0.4 percent in early trade.
European bond yields are expected to fall further after European Union leaders agreed late on Tuesday to name France's Christine Lagarde as the new head of the European Central Bank.
