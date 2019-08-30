Asian shares rise on conciliatory trade tone but mood cautious
Updated : August 30, 2019 06:30 AM IST
Investors were focused on a string of economic releases due over the weekend including China's official manufacturing survey which would provide a good gauge of the real impact from the Sino-US trade war.
Japan's Nikkei jumped 1 percent while South Korea's KOSPI index gained 1.3 percent and Australian shares rose 0.7 percent.
Among currencies, the dollar was a tad weaker at 98.422 against a basket of six major currencies.
