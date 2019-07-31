#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Asian shares on defensive, pound at 28-month low on hard Brexit fears

Updated : July 31, 2019 08:43 AM IST

The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest rates for the first time since the financial crisis more than a decade ago. The expected easing has supported risk asset prices worldwide.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.04 percent while Japan's Nikkei slid 0.84 percent.
In currency markets, the British pound remains near a 28-month low hit the previous day on growing concerns about a disorderly Brexit.
