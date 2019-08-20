Asian shares nudge higher on stimulus hopes, recession fears ease
Updated : August 20, 2019 06:44 AM IST
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nudged up 0.04 percent, while Japan's Nikkei jumped 0.47 percent.
Investors were cheered by signs policymakers were willing to do more to support their economies in the grip of international trade frictions, led by the bruising Sino-US tariff tussle.
US stock futures were a shade lower in Asian trading, down 0.15 percent, while benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields eased slightly to 1.5944 percent, and 2-year yields traded at 1.5289 percent.
