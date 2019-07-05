Asian shares near two-month highs ahead of US payrolls
Updated : July 05, 2019 06:54 AM IST
Trade in global markets is expected to remain subdued following the Independence Day US public holiday on Thursday and ahead of the non-farm payrolls report.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was set for its fifth straight weekly rise. It opened a tick higher at 534.40, a level not seen since early May. Japan's Nikkei was unchanged at 21,695.9.
The Fed holds its two-day policy meeting on July 30-31 and futures are fully pricing in a 25-basis-point cut. Investors also see a 25 percent chance of a 50-basis-point reduction.
