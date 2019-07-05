In association with
HPIDFC
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares near two-month highs ahead of US payrolls
Oil prices edge down, pressured by US supply
Rupee gains 39 paise to 68.50 a US dollar ahead of budget
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Stocks
Bonds

Asian shares near two-month highs ahead of US payrolls

Updated : July 05, 2019 06:54 AM IST

Trade in global markets is expected to remain subdued following the Independence Day US public holiday on Thursday and ahead of the non-farm payrolls report.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was set for its fifth straight weekly rise. It opened a tick higher at 534.40, a level not seen since early May. Japan's Nikkei was unchanged at 21,695.9.
The Fed holds its two-day policy meeting on July 30-31 and futures are fully pricing in a 25-basis-point cut. Investors also see a 25 percent chance of a 50-basis-point reduction.
Asian shares near two-month highs ahead of US payrolls
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Adani Power acquires GMR Infra's 1,370-mw Chhattisgarh plant

Adani Power acquires GMR Infra's 1,370-mw Chhattisgarh plant

Shares of this stockbroking firm has jumped 1,000% in last 3 years, do you own it?

Shares of this stockbroking firm has jumped 1,000% in last 3 years, do you own it?

Want to buy smartphones under Rs 15,000? Here's a list of top 10 handsets in July 2019

Want to buy smartphones under Rs 15,000? Here's a list of top 10 handsets in July 2019

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV