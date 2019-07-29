Asian shares guarded as investors count down to US Fed
Updated : July 29, 2019 08:12 AM IST
US and Chinese trade negotiators also meet in Shanghai this week for their first in-person talks since a G20 truce last month, but expectations are low for a breakthrough.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was all but flat in slow trade. Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent and E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 lost 0.06 percent.
The dollar hit a two-month peak on a basket of currencies at 98.010, and was last trading at 97.975.
