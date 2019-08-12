Asian shares falter as US-China trade war, recession worries weigh
Updated : August 12, 2019 06:46 AM IST
In early trade, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.17 percent, after Wall Street broke a three-day winning streak to end lower on Friday.
US shares finished lower on Friday after US President Donald Trump said that Washington was continuing trade talks with Beijing, but that the US was not going to make a deal for now.
Those comments helped to drive a late sell-off in a volatile session that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average fall 0.34 percent, the S&P 500 lose 0.66 percent and the Nasdaq Composite drop 1 percent.
