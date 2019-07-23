Asian Shares: Easing hopes prop up global stocks, pound sags as Britain eyes new PM
Updated : July 23, 2019 08:26 AM IST
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.02 percent. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.25 percent. Australian stocks added 0.15 percent and South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.2 percent.
The S&P 500 edged up towards a record high overnight, supported by expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates at its July 30-31 policy meeting.
European stocks had also nudged higher on Monday with the European Central Bank seen cutting rates by 10 basis points on Thursday.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more