Asian Shares: Easing hopes prop up global stocks, pound sags as Britain eyes new PM

Updated : July 23, 2019 08:26 AM IST

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.02 percent. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.25 percent. Australian stocks added 0.15 percent and South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.2 percent.
The S&P 500 edged up towards a record high overnight, supported by expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates at its July 30-31 policy meeting.
European stocks had also nudged higher on Monday with the European Central Bank seen cutting rates by 10 basis points on Thursday.
