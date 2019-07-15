cnbctv-18 budget 2019
10 things you need to know before the opening bell on July 15
Asian shares, dollar brace for China GDP
Oil prices edge down ahead of expected weak China data
Rupee dives 25 paise to 68.69 vs USD
Asian shares, dollar brace for China GDP

Updated : July 15, 2019 06:28 AM IST

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a shade lower at 524.9 points. It fell a little more than 1 percent last week, snapping five straight weeks of gains.
Markets will be focused on Chinese gross domestic product data due at 0200 GMT, where analysts expect second-quarter growth to have slowed to 6.2 percent from a year earlier - the weakest annual pace since early 1992.
The dollar index fell for three days in a row as markets fully priced in the chance of a 25-basis-point (bps) cut to US interest rates. There is also a small probability of a 50 bps cut.
Asian shares, dollar brace for China GDP
