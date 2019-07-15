Asian shares, dollar brace for China GDP

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a shade lower at 524.9 points. It fell a little more than 1 percent last week, snapping five straight weeks of gains.
Markets will be focused on Chinese gross domestic product data due at 0200 GMT, where analysts expect second-quarter growth to have slowed to 6.2 percent from a year earlier - the weakest annual pace since early 1992.
The dollar index fell for three days in a row as markets fully priced in the chance of a 25-basis-point (bps) cut to US interest rates. There is also a small probability of a 50 bps cut.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more