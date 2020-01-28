Countdown

Asian shares, bond yields fall as deadly coronavirus spreads

Updated : January 28, 2020 06:14 AM IST

With Chinese markets shut investors were selling the offshore yuan and the Australian dollar as a proxy for risk.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.4 percent lower in early Asian trading on Tuesday. Australian shares stumbled nearly 1 percent.
E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 held near three-week lows after slumping 1.6 percent overnight for their biggest single day percentage loss since last October.
