market News

Asian Paints, Voltas, Bajaj Finance and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

market | Feb 7, 2023 9:29 AM IST

Asian Paints, Voltas, Bajaj Finance and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh   Feb 7, 2023 9:30 AM IST (Updated)
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 is opened flat on Tuesday.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy HDFC AMC for a target of Rs 1960 with a stop loss at Rs 1885 and
Buy M&M Financial for a target of Rs 280 with a stop loss at Rs 254 and
Buy Voltas for a target of Rs 860 with a stop loss at Rs 810
Sell Jindal Steel and Power for a target of Rs 532 with a stop loss at Rs 567
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy AB Capital with a stop loss at Rs 139
Buy REC with a stop loss at Rs 118
Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss at Rs 2,780
Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss at Rs 5,955
First Published: Feb 7, 2023 9:29 AM IST
