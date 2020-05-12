  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Asian Paints stock declines nearly 4% after Goldman Sachs downgrades

Updated : May 12, 2020 10:54 AM IST

The stock has fallen over 14 percent in 2020 and 7 percent over the past month.
Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock into 'sell' category and cut its 12-month target price to Rs 1,111 from Rs 1,387.
It also expects volume growth to slow to an average of 6 percent over the next three years.
Asian Paints stock declines nearly 4% after Goldman Sachs downgrades

You May Also Like

Despite negative returns in last 1 month, brokerages are bullish on this stock. Here's why

Despite negative returns in last 1 month, brokerages are bullish on this stock. Here's why

Nestle Q1CY20 earnings today: Here's what to expect

Nestle Q1CY20 earnings today: Here's what to expect

UNICEF more than doubles coronavirus appeal to $1.6 billion

UNICEF more than doubles coronavirus appeal to $1.6 billion

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement