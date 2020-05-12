Market Asian Paints stock declines nearly 4% after Goldman Sachs downgrades Updated : May 12, 2020 10:54 AM IST The stock has fallen over 14 percent in 2020 and 7 percent over the past month. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock into 'sell' category and cut its 12-month target price to Rs 1,111 from Rs 1,387. It also expects volume growth to slow to an average of 6 percent over the next three years. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365