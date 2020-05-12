Asian Paints stock declines nearly 4% after Goldman Sachs downgrades

Shares of Asian Paints fell nearly 4 percent on Tuesday after global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock into 'sell' category and cut its 12-month target price to Rs 1,111 from Rs 1,387.

The stock fell as much as 3.6 percent to Rs 1,511.95 apiece on the BSE. At 10:29 am, the stock was trading 2.5 percent lower at Rs 1,530 as compared to a 1.4 percent, or 453 points, fall in the BSE Sensex at 31,085. The stock has fallen over 14 percent in 2020 and 7 percent over the last month.

Goldman Sachs sees significant risks to sales growth as it expects consumers to down-trade and extend the re-painting cycle given the macroeconomic slowdown.

It also expects volume growth to slow to an average of 6 percent over the next three years as consumers are likely to push back re-painting given the economic slowdown and COVID-19 concerns.

"The slowdown in economic growth as well as uncertainty around income levels and unemployment due to the COVID-19-related disruptions, are likely to have a material negative impact on the company's volume and pricing/mix growth going forward," Goldman Sachs said in a report.

It added: "Given the disruption in the near-term due to the lockdown we expect FY21E domestic decorative volume growth to decline 7 percent in FY21 from a 15 percent growth estimate in January 2020, and given the sustained nature of the slowdown we expect a recovery in volume growth to 12 percent in FY22."

The brokerage also lowered its FY21-24E sales growth by 2-4 percent to reflect a weaker mix and EPS estimates by 18-19 percent to reflect weaker margins as it expects gross margin benefits to be reinvested to drive volumes.

However, it added that lower-than-expected input costs, faster-than-expected recovery in decorative paint demand, and better-than-expected product mix would make the brokerage "more positive" on the stock.

"If crude oil prices were to stay lower for longer, we see upside risks to our estimates that could make us turn more positive on the shares," it added.

Goldman Sachs further said that if the consumer demand recovery in the second half of FY21 is better than its expectations or the government announces measures to spur housing demand, it sees upside risks to the estimates.