Asian Paints shares under pressure ahead of Q3 earnings

Asian Paints shares dropped for the third consecutive day on Thursday as India's largest paintmaker is due to report its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, later in the day. Asian Paints stock price declined 1.37 percent to an intraday low of Rs 3235.95 on BSE, leading among top laggards on the index.

In the run-up to Q3 earnings, the shares have corrected more than 4 percent in the past five days. However, investors who put their money in the paintmaker’s stock a year ago have received a return of 20.25 percent as against the benchmark Sensex index that has risen 19.51 percent during the period.

Investors seem to have turned cautious on the stock even as the street expects a strong result from the company for the third quarter of the fiscal. A CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts suggests, the firm is likely to report 16-18 percent domestic volume growth and sharp improvement on the margins quarter on quarter (QoQ).

The company is taking cumulative price hikes of over 20 percent in this year itself, so some part of that is expected to reflect in realisations as well. The analysts are expecting a 25 percent jump in the revenues, Rs 8,500 crore on the topline.

At 11:42 am, Asian Paints shares were trading 1.01 percent lower at Rs 3248.10 on BSE and were down by 1.01 percent on the National Stock Exchange too at Rs 3,247.15.

The sell-off in the stock comes amid an overall negative trend in the market. Both benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading in the red, down almost a percent, with losses in IT, oil and gas and select financial stocks pulling the headline indices lower.