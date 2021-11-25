Asian Paints shares trade in the red as promoters under fire again for related party transactions

Shares of Asian Paints were trading in the red on Thursday after the paint maker made headlines again for related party transactions.

At 9:16 am, shares of Asian Paints were trading 0.2 percent lower at Rs 3,154 on the BSE.

A media report said that the Dani family, promoter of Asian Paints, has come under fire from proxy advisory firm Ingovern. The firm pointed out several related party transactions between Asian Paints and Paladin Paints & Chemicals, a private company owned by the Danis.

Ingovern has reportedly highlighted the likely conflict of interest involving entities controlled by the Danis, which also supply raw material to the paint manufacturer.

Another report said that Ingovern has sought the removal of Asian Paints' promoters Ashwin Dani and his son Malav Dani from the board amid allegations of related-party transactions.

This development comes after reports a month ago claimed, a whistleblower had written to SEBI alleging that the Danis had enriched themselves at the cost of Asian Paints' shareholders.

The whistle-blower informed SEBI that money to buy a company called Paladin Paints & Chemicals went from Asian Paints but its promoters Ashwin Dani and son Malav now control it in their personal capacity.

In response to this, the paint maker had then clarified that “The said complaint was investigated in accordance with the Company’s Whistle Blower Policy, and after undertaking a detailed review of the transactions which were mentioned therein, the said complaint was closed as the enquiry concluded that the transactions were undertaken in compliance with the law, and there was no basis for the allegations made”.