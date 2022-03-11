With a substantial correction in the overall market, several blue chips have captured investors’ interest and one of them is Asian Paints

Year-to-Date (YTD), the stock has fallen over 14 percent. In the past one month alone, the stock is down about 10 percent. This is in comparison to benchmark Nifty50 which has fallen around 4 percent in the past one month and YTD.

"The prevalent theme in the market as a whole is ‘buying the dip’ and I feel Asian Paints should be the first among large-caps to be bought in this dip," said Awanish Chandra, Head – Institutional Equities, SMIFS.

Ongoing war, surging crude and general inflationary pressure have led to a rare correction in the stock price of the company. But strong fundamentals of the paint maker and rock-solid company management have given confidence to investors, according to Chandra.

Shirish Pardeshi, a fast-moving consumer goods analyst at Centrum Broking, says ‘buy’ Asian Paints' stock at these levels for multiple reasons. He highlighted that the company has proven its market leadership in the paint sector and has been gaining market share consistently while significantly improving its execution capability in the last few years.

Additionally, Asian Paints has weathered crude oil shocks several times since its inception and has been able to manage margins smartly. This makes Pardeshi believe that this time would be no different and the company would be able to deal with soaring oil prices without a massive hit to its performance due to very strong underlying demand across markets, particularly in tier II, III and IV markets.

Crude oil prices had jumped as US President Joe Biden announced a US ban on Russian oil and other energy imports, fuelling supply concerns. The UK followed the US in banning Russian oil and oil products.

Russia is the second-largest crude exporter in the world behind Saudi Arabia, shipping out about 3 million barrels per day of crude to Europe's OECD countries, as per reports.

Further, Shell PLC said it is withdrawing from dealing in Russian oil and natural gas, saying it would immediately halt all spot purchases of crude from the country and will phase out its other trading and business dealings.

The crude price has come off and that had its contagion impact on other commodities. It extended decline from its 14 year high. This week itself, the price has come off from $136 per barrel of a high to $109 per barrel. This is after Russia pledges to fulfil contractual obligations.

On Monday, Brent crude had reached $139.13 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate hit $130.50, both benchmarks touching their highest since July 2008 before paring the gains.

At 10:09 am, the May futures contract of Brent crude oil was flat at $109.37 per barrel.

“It is absolutely clear that a rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak had said on Monday in an address on state television.

“The surge in prices would be unpredictable. It would be $300 per barrel if not more,” he had said.

Novak added that it would be "impossible" to quickly replace Russian oil on the European market. It would take Europe more than a year to replace the volume of oil it receives from Russia.

The Street was concerned that a spike in crude oil prices would be a big blow to Asian Paints’ profitability. This is because the Mumbai-based company uses crude oil derivatives to make paint and higher raw material cost could cause the company’s margin to shrink.

Asian Paints' management had said the prices of raw materials have increased since the beginning of 2021, impacting its margins across units in Q2 FY22 and gross margins across businesses in Q3 FY22.

Even as soaring oil prices have dented the company’s operational performance in the previous quarters, market maven Saurabh Mukherjea of Marcellus Investment Managers has been bullish on Asian Paints for quite some time now.

Mukherjea said Asian Paints has shown "plenty of strategic aggression" in the past three quarters. That is "gladdening our hearts, leading us to buy even more of the stock". Barring Berger Paints, the competition may not be able to keep up with Asian Paints, Mukherjea had said in October last year.

“Technically the stock looks weak on charts. But interestingly, historically when the stock has been technically weak, investors have lapped up Asian Paints’ stock,” said Arpan Shah, Senior Research Analyst at Monarch Networth Capital.

Shah said that any further dip in the stock should definitely be used to accumulate the paint company’s stock.