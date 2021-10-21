Asian Paints shares fall 2% ahead of Q2 earnings

Asian Paints shares fell nearly two percent on Thursday, as the Street awaited the September quarter numbers of the country’s second-largest paint maker.

Asian Paints shares traded 1.7 percent lower at Rs 3,114.6 on BSE, underperforming the headline Sensex index, which was down 0.8 percent in a third straight day of losses. The Asian Paints stock had declined to as low as Rs 3,109.1 earlier in the day.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll predict a net profit increase of five percent to around Rs 900 crore and revenue growth of 26 percent for Asian Paints in Q2.

from 23.6 percent to 20 percent. (Read more on what to expect from Asian Paints September quarter results) They also expect the company's growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at 6.5 percent, but predict its margins to decline

Asian Paints shares have risen 47 percent in the past year. Asian Paints shares have risen 47 percent in the past year.

Asian Paints shares have rewarded investors with a 47 percent return in the past year, and 22 percent in the last six months alone.