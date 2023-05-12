Asian Paints Q4 Results: Analysts worry over rising competition despite strong quarter

Asian Paints reported a 16 percent volume growth during the March quarter, well above street expectations of a 10-12 percent growth.

Nearly equal number of analysts who track Asian Paints Ltd. have a buy and sell recommendation respectively, despite the company reporting strong results for the March quarter.

Out of the 38 analysts who track India's largest paint-maker, 15 of them have a buy rating, while 14 of them are asking their clients to sell the stock. The other nine have a hold rating.

The stock is also trading at its consensus price target of Rs 3,134.43.

Asian Paints reported a 16 percent volume growth during the March quarter, well above street expectations of a 10-12 percent growth. Most other parameters also surpassed estimates.

Brokerage firm Macquarie cheered Asian Paints' results, calling it sector-leading sales performance, with its four-year Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) being higher than peers like Pidilite and Kansai Nerolac.

The brokerage has also increased its financial year 2024 - 2025 Earnings per Share (EPS) estimates for Asian Paints by 3 percent due to the sales CAGR and a beat on gross margin.

Macquarie is overweight on Asian Paints with a price target of Rs 3,700.

Market expert Ambareesh Baliga also told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday that he will not be surprised to see levels of Rs 3,800 - Rs 3,900 on Asian Paints in the next 8-9 months.

However, some analysts remain unconvinced.

Jefferies said that gross margin recovery was the key to a strong beat in the March quarter. However, while Asian Paints is a strong player in the market, but the looming competition risk continues to worry them.

Competition has indeed increased in the paints industry, with Pidilite also foraying into the decorative paints business in select cities, joining the likes of Grasim, JSW and others, who are vying for a piece of the pie.

Also Read: The Fevicol Elephant has a new family member

Jefferies is underweight on Asian Paints with a price target of Rs 2,500, which is a potential downside of 20 percent from current levels.

Morgan Stanley also has an underweight rating on Asian Paints with a price target of Rs 2,546. The brokerage said that the March quarter earnings surprised them positively on the margin front. However, they expect the company to undertake price cuts going ahead to aggressively pursue growth.

Motilal Oswal remains neutral on Asian Paints, calling the valuations to be fair after a sharp input cost reduction aiding healthy earnings growth. The brokerage has also kept financial year 2024 and 2025 EPS estimates unchanged. "We remain cautious as the paints segment may not enjoy higher multiples of the past," the note said.

Shares of Asian Paints are down 1.5 percent in early trade below the Rs 3,100 mark. The stock had gained 3.5 percent post its earnings on Thursday.