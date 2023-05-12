Breaking News
Eicher Motors top Nifty 50 gainer despite cautious analyst commentary
Asian Paints Q4 Results: Analysts worry over rising competition despite strong quarter

By Hormaz Fatakia  May 12, 2023 9:35:40 AM IST (Updated)

Asian Paints reported a 16 percent volume growth during the March quarter, well above street expectations of a 10-12 percent growth.

Nearly equal number of analysts who track Asian Paints Ltd. have a buy and sell recommendation respectively, despite the company reporting strong results for the March quarter.

Out of the 38 analysts who track India's largest paint-maker, 15 of them have a buy rating, while 14 of them are asking their clients to sell the stock. The other nine have a hold rating.
The stock is also trading at its consensus price target of Rs 3,134.43.
