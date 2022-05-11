Asian Paints posts strong Q4 results but one stain irks D-Street investors

Asian Paints shares erased the previous day's gains on Wednesday even as the paintmaker posted a robust set of quarterly results except for an exceptional item that strained its net profit. The company was left with a marginal 0.5 percent rise in net profit due to the one-time loss of Rs 115.7 crore during the January to March 2022 period.

Asian Paints stock declined more than 3 percent in intraday trade on Wednesday, a day after the firm announced results for Q4 of the last fiscal. At 12:30 pm, the paintmaker’s shares were trading 1.1 percent lower at Rs 3049.85 on BSE.

The stock slipped on Wednesday even as it rose in the run-up to Q4 financial results and ended 2.4 percent higher after the earnings announcement last afternoon. The downtrend in the stock was also amid a volatile session when all key indices were in the red.

Meanwhile, the paintmaker’s net profit of Rs 874 crore , which is only an increase of 0.5 percent year-on-year, may have dampened investor sentiment. Without the exceptional loss of Rs 115.7 crore in the quarter under review, the company's net profit would have exceeded expectations.

The company reported an 18.7 percent year-on-year increase in revenue for the January-March period, exceeding Street estimates, boosted by better-than-expected growth in sales volumes.

Deven Choksey of investment service firm KRChoksey considers Asian Paints a stable company, which has never been this cheap valuation-wise. If the market gives a correction in the price, it will be a buying opportunity, he said. “The important point is that the management is definitely looking very confident about the strategy they've implemented,” he told CNBC-TV18.

However, market expert Mehraboon J Irani was not in a hurry to recommend Asian prints afresh in a market that is being confronted with more and more challenges.

“But, Asian Paints ultimately has a great structural story of market share gains, consolidation, and ultimately, it has the aspiration of becoming a complete home market player. So this is a stock in which investors, if they don't mind a 5-7 percent downside, can continue to hold,” he suggested, adding that he wouldn’t recommend putting in more money in the present environment.

He said the question of the margin, which he said was quite comfortable in the March quarter, will sustain going ahead is difficult now.

Brokerage firm CLSA has maintained its sell call on the Asian Paints’ stock with a target price of Rs 3,030 per share, which was quoted at Rs 3,039.05 on BSE at the time of writing. Though the brokerage likes the paint maker’s business fundamentals and management execution, it has given it a sell rating as its valuation is rich.