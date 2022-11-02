Asian Paints, Lupin, LIC Housing Finance and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open on a muted note on Wednesday amid weak global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, fell as much as 9.5 points or 0.05 percent ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical analyst

Asian Paints is a buy for a target of Rs 3,210 with a stop loss at Rs 3,115

Mindtree is a buy for a target of Rs 3,600 with a stop loss at Rs 3,465

IDFC LTD is a sell for a target of Rs 73 with a stop loss at Rs 77.50

Aurobindo Pharma is a conditional buy if it starts trading above Rs 552, go for a target of Rs 570 with a stop loss at Rs 544

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is a buy with a stop under Rs 4,350

Hindalco Industries is a buy with a stop under Rs 402

Lupin is a buy with a stop under Rs 685

LIC Housing Finance is a sell with a stop above Rs 408