    market News stocks News

    Asian Paints, Lupin, LIC Housing Finance and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
    1 Min(s) Read
    By Sangam Singh

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open on a muted note on Wednesday amid weak global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, fell as much as 9.5 points or 0.05 percent ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar, Technical analyst
    Asian Paints is a buy for a target of Rs 3,210 with a stop loss at Rs 3,115
    Mindtree is a buy for a target of Rs 3,600 with a stop loss at Rs 3,465
    IDFC LTD is a sell for a target of Rs 73 with a stop loss at Rs 77.50
    Aurobindo Pharma is a conditional buy if it starts trading above Rs 552, go for a target of Rs 570 with a stop loss at Rs 544
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is a buy with a stop under Rs 4,350
    Hindalco Industries is a buy with a stop under Rs 402
    Lupin is a buy with a stop under Rs 685
    LIC Housing Finance is a sell with a stop above Rs 408
