Asian Paints, Lupin, LIC Housing Finance and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open on a muted note on Wednesday amid weak global cues. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty index, fell as much as 9.5 points or 0.05 percent ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical analyst
Asian Paints is a buy for a target of Rs 3,210 with a stop loss at Rs 3,115
Mindtree is a buy for a target of Rs 3,600 with a stop loss at Rs 3,465
IDFC LTD is a sell for a target of Rs 73 with a stop loss at Rs 77.50
Aurobindo Pharma is a conditional buy if it starts trading above Rs 552, go for a target of Rs 570 with a stop loss at Rs 544
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is a buy with a stop under Rs 4,350
Hindalco Industries is a buy with a stop under Rs 402
Lupin is a buy with a stop under Rs 685
LIC Housing Finance is a sell with a stop above Rs 408
