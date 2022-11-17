Asian Paints joins hands with $7.3 billion conglomerate to manufacture VAM

The company has entered into technology and other allied agreements with KBR, a $7.3-billion American conglomerate.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues
IST3 Min(s) Read
Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps
IST5 Min(s) Read
How did pharma companies fare in US in the September quarter
IST3 Min(s) Read
Asian Paints has signed a licensed technology agreement with Kellogg Brown & Root LLC (KBR), a $7.3 billion American conglomerate.
Asian Paints will utilise licensed technology from KBR for setting up a Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) and Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion (VAE) manufacturing facility.
The company on October 20, 2022, had informed the exchanges that it would be setting up a manufacturing facility for VAM and VAE in India.
EBITDA increased 33 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,219.3 crore.
EBITDA margin expanded 170 basis points to 14.4 percent, a big miss compared to the 17.8 percent estimates.
The company also announced a dividend of Rs 4.40 per share.
Asian Paints stock is currently trading at Rs 3,078.80, down 0.14 percent.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!