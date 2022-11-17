Asian Paints joins hands with $7.3 billion conglomerate to manufacture VAM

The company has entered into technology and other allied agreements with KBR, a $7.3-billion American conglomerate.

Asian Paints has signed a licensed technology agreement with Kellogg Brown & Root LLC (KBR), a $7.3 billion American conglomerate.

Asian Paints will utilise licensed technology from KBR for setting up a Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) and Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion (VAE) manufacturing facility.

EBITDA increased 33 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,219.3 crore.

EBITDA margin expanded 170 basis points to 14.4 percent, a big miss compared to the 17.8 percent estimates.

The company also announced a dividend of Rs 4.40 per share.

Asian Paints stock is currently trading at Rs 3,078.80, down 0.14 percent.

Also Read: A big fund manager says Asian Paints shares will lose value