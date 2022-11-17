Homemarket newsstocks news

Asian Paints joins hands with $7.3 billion conglomerate to manufacture VAM

The company has entered into technology and other allied agreements with KBR, a $7.3-billion American conglomerate.

Asian Paints has signed a licensed technology agreement with Kellogg Brown & Root LLC (KBR), a $7.3 billion American conglomerate.
Asian Paints will utilise licensed technology from KBR for setting up a Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) and Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion (VAE) manufacturing facility.
The company on October 20, 2022, had informed the exchanges that it would be setting up a manufacturing facility for VAM and VAE in India.
The company's revenue increased 19.8 percent from last year to Rs 8,458 crore in the September quarter.
EBITDA increased 33 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,219.3 crore.
EBITDA margin expanded 170 basis points to 14.4 percent, a big miss compared to the 17.8 percent estimates.
The company also announced a dividend of Rs 4.40 per share.
Asian Paints stock is currently trading at Rs 3,078.80, down 0.14 percent.
