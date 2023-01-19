Asian Paints, Jubilant Food, SAIL and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower on Thursday amid largely negative cues from global markets.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Asian Paints for a target Rs 3,540 with a target of Rs 3,000
Buy Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for a target of Rs 2,300-2,310 with a stop loss of Rs 2,225
Buy Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) for a target of Rs 96 with a stop loss of Rs 89 and
Buy Jubilant Food for a target of Rs 520 with a stop loss of Rs 499.50
Sell Bank of Baroda (BoB) for a target of Rs 170 with a stop loss of Rs 181.50
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) with a stop loss of Rs 78
Sell ICICI General Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 1,235
Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 216Buy Ambuja Cement with a stop loss of Rs 513
First Published: Jan 19, 2023 9:19 AM IST
