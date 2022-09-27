Asian Paints, Infosys, Hind Copper and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh

Mini CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — opened in green on Tuesday amid mixed moves across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 52.5 points or 0.31 percent to 17,073.5 ahead of the opening on D-Street.

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Asian Paints for a target of Rs 3,500 with a stop loss at Rs 3,400

Buy Metropolis Healthcare for a target of Rs 1,555 with a stop loss at Rs 1,485

Sell Glenmark Pharma for a target of Rs 350 with a stop loss at Rs 372

Sell Hind Copper for a target of Rs 103 with a stop loss at Rs 112.50

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Coforge with a stop loss at Rs 3,300

Buy Infosys with a stop loss at Rs 1,355

Sell Info Edge with a stop loss at Rs 3,775