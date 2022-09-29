Asian Paints, HUL, ITC and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Mini
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — opened in green as equities in other Asian markets advanced on Thursday, following an overnight jump on Wall Street on the back of falling Treasury yields. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — advanced as much as 149 points or 0.88 percent to 17,038 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Asian Paints for a target of Rs 3,650 with a stop loss at Rs 3,540
Buy HUL for a target of Rs 2,750 with a stop loss at Rs 2,680
Buy Divi’s Laboratories for a target of Rs 3,775 with a stop loss at Rs 3,665
Sell ITC for a target of Rs 315 with a stop loss at Rs 334
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss at Rs 622
Buy BHEL with a stop loss at Rs 55
Sell GNFC with a stop loss at Rs 632
Sell Hindalco with a stop loss at Rs 373
