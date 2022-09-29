    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Asian Paints, HUL, ITC and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — opened in green as equities in other Asian markets advanced on Thursday, following an overnight jump on Wall Street on the back of falling Treasury yields. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — advanced as much as 149 points or 0.88 percent to 17,038 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy Asian Paints for a target of Rs 3,650 with a stop loss at Rs 3,540
    Buy HUL for a target of Rs 2,750 with a stop loss at Rs 2,680
    Buy Divi’s Laboratories for a target of Rs 3,775 with a stop loss at Rs 3,665
    Sell ITC for a target of Rs 315 with a stop loss at Rs 334
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss at Rs 622
    Buy BHEL with a stop loss at Rs 55
    Sell GNFC with a stop loss at Rs 632
    Sell Hindalco with a stop loss at Rs 373
    Also Read: Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a gap-up start today
     
    First Published:  IST
