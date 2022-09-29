Asian Paints, HUL, ITC and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh

Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — opened in green as equities in other Asian markets advanced on Thursday, following an overnight jump on Wall Street on the back of falling Treasury yields. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — advanced as much as 149 points or 0.88 percent to 17,038 ahead of the opening on D-Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Asian Paints for a target of Rs 3,650 with a stop loss at Rs 3,540

Buy HUL for a target of Rs 2,750 with a stop loss at Rs 2,680

Buy Divi’s Laboratories for a target of Rs 3,775 with a stop loss at Rs 3,665

Sell ITC for a target of Rs 315 with a stop loss at Rs 334

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss at Rs 622

Buy BHEL with a stop loss at Rs 55

Sell GNFC with a stop loss at Rs 632

Sell Hindalco with a stop loss at Rs 373