Asian Paints, Havells, Apollo Tyres: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower on Thursday, continuing to fall after a day's breather, amid weakness across global markets as concerns persisted about the impact of steep rate hikes on economic growth.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, earningwaves.com
Buy City Union Bank for a target of Rs 195 with a stop loss at Rs 180
Buy IDFC Ltd for a target of Rs 80 with a stop loss at Rs 74
Sell Asian Paints for a target of Rs 3,180 with a stop loss at Rs 3,275
Sell Havells for a target of Rs 1,230 with a stop loss at Rs 1,290
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss at Rs 265
Sell Coromandel International with a stop loss at Rs 978
Sell Dalmia Bharat with a stop loss at Rs 1,532
Sell Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss at Rs 1,779
