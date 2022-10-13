Asian Paints, Havells, Apollo Tyres: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower on Thursday, continuing to fall after a day's breather, amid weakness across global markets as concerns persisted about the impact of steep rate hikes on economic growth.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Buy City Union Bank for a target of Rs 195 with a stop loss at Rs 180

Buy IDFC Ltd for a target of Rs 80 with a stop loss at Rs 74

Sell Asian Paints for a target of Rs 3,180 with a stop loss at Rs 3,275

Sell Havells for a target of Rs 1,230 with a stop loss at Rs 1,290

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss at Rs 265

Sell Coromandel International with a stop loss at Rs 978

Sell Dalmia Bharat with a stop loss at Rs 1,532

Sell Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss at Rs 1,779