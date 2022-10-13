    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Asian Paints, Havells, Apollo Tyres: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
    IST (Updated)

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower on Thursday, continuing to fall after a day's breather, amid weakness across global markets as concerns persisted about the impact of steep rate hikes on economic growth.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar, earningwaves.com
    Buy City Union Bank for a target of Rs 195 with a stop loss at Rs 180
    Buy IDFC Ltd for a target of Rs 80 with a stop loss at Rs 74
    Sell Asian Paints for a target of Rs 3,180 with a stop loss at Rs 3,275
    Sell Havells for a target of Rs 1,230 with a stop loss at Rs  1,290
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss at Rs 265
    Sell Coromandel International with a stop loss at Rs 978
    Sell Dalmia Bharat with a stop loss at Rs 1,532
    Sell Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss at Rs 1,779
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
     
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng